Princess Kate's children have made the sweetest gesture during her recovery

Iris Goldsztajn
By Iris Goldsztajn
published

Princess Kate is thankfully back home in Windsor after her 13-day hospital stay following an abdominal surgery.

By all accounts, the Princess of Wales is recovering well, but she'll still need to heal for a while before she can get back to work — at least until after Easter, according to Kensington Palace.

While her husband Prince William is reportedly waiting on his wife "hand and foot," she's also got some much littler helpers getting her through this difficult time: her three children Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.

According to one source, the little Waleses are cheering their mum up the best way they know how, and it's just so heartwarming.

"They’ve all made her some ‘get well soon’ cards along with some of her favourite snacks," the insider revealed to Us Weekly.

We're sure Kate must feel incredibly grateful for her little ones during this time, and there are reports that members of the Middleton family are supporting her through this as well.

Even though Kate won't be conducting any royal engagements for a few weeks yet, Us Weekly's source claims that she's already "back working from her bed" and "planning engagements and speaking with her team."

They added: "Kate will still be healing for several weeks but is already eager to get back to work."

In the Palace's original announcement a couple of weeks ago, a spokesperson for the Princess wrote:

"Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales was admitted to hospital yesterday for planned abdominal surgery. The surgery was successful and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery. Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter."

We hope that Kate isn't working too hard and is still able to get lots of rest. Wishing her a prompt recovery!

Iris Goldsztajn
