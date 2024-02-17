Buckingham Palace announced the news that King Charles had been diagnosed with cancer this month, in an unprecedented break with protocol.

"During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer," read the official statement from Buckingham Palace.

"His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual."

The statement continued: "The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible."

Prince Harry flew back to the UK after the news broke to meet with his father, with reports emerging that their relationship was progressing.

This is something that Prince Harry opened up about this week in an interview with ABC News, explaining the he loves his family and that he was grateful to get to see King Charles.

"I jumped on a plane and went to go see him as soon as I could," Prince Harry explained in the interview from Whistler where he was visiting the site for the 2025 Invictus Games. "Look, I love my family. The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him and spend any time with him, I’m grateful for that."

Prince Harry also opened up about his wider family in the interview, when asked whether there was hope for a reunion.

"Throughout all of these families, I see it on a day-to-day basis, again, the strength of the family unit coming together," he explained. "I think any illness, any sickness, brings families together. I see it time and time again, and that makes me very happy."

