Prince William and Kate Middleton have changed their approach to raising Prince George for a very important reason
The Wales family is undoubtedly the most talked-about in the world, making headline news on the regular.
The Prince and Princess of Wales are at the forefront, becoming leaders in the fold, and from their role elevation to the frenzy around Kate Middleton's temporary step back from royal duties, this past few months have been no exception.
But it is the younger generation, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, who really get the world talking - with the three young royals appearing to have their roles elevated this year, preparing them for life in the fold.
The Prince and Princess of Wales have always prioritised giving their children as normal a life as possible, with this being one of the reasons behind their relocation to Windsor. And according to sources, the royal couple waited until only recently to tell Prince George that he would one day be King.
Now, according to reports, Prince William and Kate Middleton have changed their approach, particularly when it comes to Prince George, taking it upon themselves to prepare him for what his future could entail, and to ensure that it's not "scary" when it does.
"William is trying to normalise it," Robert Hardman, author of The Making of a King: King Charles III and the Modern Monarchy, told People. "They're not in denial and there’s a lot of thought being given to it, which was not always the case."
He continued: "With George, there's a sense that the priority is that he and his siblings are not put off this, that it's not scary, that it's something that they understand and it’s going to be part of their life.
"There’s a belief to make it as unobtrusive and as normal - if you can call it normal - and as pleasant as possible. Crucially, it's both of them - William and Catherine."
We will continue to update this story.
Jenny Proudfoot is an award-winning journalist, specialising in lifestyle, culture, entertainment, international development and politics. She has worked at Marie Claire UK for seven years, rising from intern to Features Editor and is now the most published Marie Claire writer of all time. She was made a 30 under 30 award-winner last year and named a rising star in journalism by the Professional Publishers Association.
