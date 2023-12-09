The Princess of Wales is undoubtedly the most talked-about woman in the world, and from her fashion statements to her family life, she never fails to make headlines.

It wasn't the TikTok video of her dancing or the rare moment of PDA caught on camera that made the most news this week however, but rather her upcoming appearance in The Crown.

The award-winning Netflix show is returning for its final instalment, with The Crown season six part two expected to air next week.

The new season will see Kate Middleton come onto the scene as Prince William's university girlfriend, with actress Meg Bellamy cast in the coveted role.

There have been reports that the Princess of Wales and her team are concerned about the upcoming portrayal, with sources telling Us weekly that she believes the show could portray her as a "very privileged, lovesick young woman".

“Kate wants people to see her as a strong leader, someone who’s capable of taking the title of Queen into a new generation,” the sources alleged to the publication.

They continued: “Kate’s switching up her style in an effort to win people over, and also to get ahead of the beating she feels her image will take when The Crown’s new season debuts."

A post shared by The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood (@earlychildhood) A photo posted by on

As the world gears up for Kate Middleton's portrayal in The Crown, the public is eager to know if the Princess of Wales watches the show.

Several royal family members are known to have tuned in over the years, from Princess Eugenie and Sarah, Duchess of York, to Prince Edward, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh and even the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The Princess of Wales however is not among them, with royal sources reporting that Kate chooses "to stay out of the loop".

"I often don’t believe it when a celebrity says, ‘Oh, I don’t read what’s written about me,’ or, ‘I don’t look at that,’ because we all know, especially being journalists on the receiving end of those calls from publicists, that they’re all looking," explained Omid Scobie in his new bestselling book, Endgame. "But I do believe that with Kate, definitely, she truly isn’t looking. I mean, when people say she doesn’t look, I’m told that she doesn’t even read the news. She just stays out of the loop. That’s clearly the way it works for her. And given that she’s in such a unique and difficult way of life, I don’t blame her for taking that approach to it. So, I can’t imagine her being particularly bothered about what’s in The Crown."

The Crown season six part two is set to air on December 14.

We will continue to update this story.