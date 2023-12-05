Omid Scobie is one of the most talked-about people of the moment, with his explosive book, Endgame, catapulting the royal journalist (and the entire fold) into the spotlight.

There has been a great deal of controversy around the book, with the Dutch translation accidentally "naming" the royal family members who "questioned" Archie's skin colour. And while the royal book has made some serious headlines, Endgame: Inside The Royal Family And The Monarchy's Fight For Survival has gone on to become a bestseller.

The royal journalist, also the author behind Finding Freedom, has been opening up about his experiences with the royal family these past few weeks. And in one interview, Scobie reported that his path actually crossed with the royals fairly frequently back in the day.

Yes, really. Back in the early noughties, Scobie reported that his friendship circles overlapped with those of Prince William and Prince Harry, and that he would often be out clubbing on the same nights as the now Prince and Princess of Wales.

"I was very much into clubbing and partying – just in my own private life with my friends," Scobie recalled while appearing on James O'Brien's podcast Full Disclosure. "But it really crossed over with the Royals, because you'd go to a club and Prince Harry was there, Kate was there, William was there, and I remember it was very annoying because whenever they'd come in the VIP room would be like shut off."

Scobie did however end up "making friends in common", with the royal expert revealing that having "some crossover" has even helped him in his royal journalism.

