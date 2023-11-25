A TikTok video of Kate Middleton dancing is going viral, and we're here for it
Kate Middleton is undoubtedly the most talked-about woman in the world, with the Princess of Wales making headline news on the regular, from her sweet family life to her iconic fashion moments. And from her star-studded upcoming Christmas plans to a rare PDA moment with Prince William caught on camera, this week was no exception.
The Princess of Wales has made the most news however for her dance moves, with a new viral video crowning her as a "Dancing Queen" doing the rounds on Instagram and TikTok.
The video compilation is made up of clips of the Princess of Wales dancing throughout the years, from the "Princess shuffle" to a spin with Paddington Bear.
It is not known whether Kate, clearly a natural dancer, ever trained, but according to the Princess of Wales, her daughter does.
"My daughter Charlotte likes dancing," Princess Kate previously told a young girl, according to People. "She loves ballet and tap."
"She is elegant, radiant and beautiful," one viewer posted on the compilation video of the Princess of Wales dancing. "She's so beautiful and fabulous!"
This video comes as comments resurfaced by Duncan Larcombe, where he revealed in an interview with OK! magazine that Kate is evolving into the perfect Princess.
"When she first became a duchess, she and William were thought by some to be too formal, as though they were trying too hard," he explained. "But I would say we’re now seeing a complete transformation. It’s been very gradual but Kate’s developed a unique style of her own.
"Whether it’s to do with the meteorite crashing into the royal family that was Meghan, who knows, but we really are seeing Kate open up and talk about the struggles of being a mother, for example. We’ve seen her during the lockdown, hosting all kinds of Zoom meetings and talking about things she cares about."
He continued: "There’s so much about Kate that’s, frankly, perfect. She didn’t just play hockey for the school, she was the captain. She didn’t just get a boyfriend at university, she found a prince. Kate’s got that aura of perfection that originally alienated her from some people. But she’s changed and evolved into her role. She’s much more relatable."
Well, this is video is certainly reflective of that.
Like we needed a reason to like Kate Middleton more.
