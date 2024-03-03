Queen Camilla is reportedly taking a break from royal duties

King Charles is currently taking a break from public-facing duties while he receives treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer, with Buckingham Palace announcing the news of his diagnosis last month.

"During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer," read the official statement from Buckingham Palace.

"His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual."

The statement continued: "The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible."

With King Charles' diagnosis seeing him take a step back from royal duties, Queen Camilla has taken a noticeable step forward, with the 76-year-old filling in for her husband and upping her public facing roles in his absence.

This week, however, it has been revealed that Queen Camilla is reportedly taking a temporary break from duties, set to return to work on March 11, when she will be attending the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey.

According to royal expert Ingrid Seward, via The Sun, this restbite is something that King Charles will have insisted on.

"He will see that she is exhausted," Seward reported to the publication. "Camilla has had the ultimate worry about her husband's health, but she has also been the one who has had to step up to the busy schedule of Royal engagements as well as wanting to be there for him and Kate while they each have had their health issues. She certainly deserves some rest and relaxation."

It is not yet known when King Charles will return to his public duties, but the monarch did share a personal message of thanks recently, expressing his gratitude to members of the public for their well wishes.

“I would like to express my most heartfelt thanks for the many messages of support and good wishes I have received in recent days," read the King's statement on Instagram.

"As all those who have been affected by cancer will know, such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement."

His statement continued: "It is equally heartening to hear how sharing my own diagnosis has helped promote public understanding and shine a light on the work of all those organisations which support cancer patients and their families across the UK and wider world. My lifelong admiration for their tireless care and dedication is all the greater as a result of my own personal experience.”

We will continue to update this story.