The Queen and Prince Philip are set to celebrate a very special milestone over lockdown

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Coronavirus has changed life as we know it, with the pandemic confining us to our homes and imposing social distancing rules on how we work and socialise.

Christmas looked like it might be better, but it has now been revealed that we will be entering another month-long lockdown this week.

Even the royal family is being forced to follow suit, with the Queen and Prince Philip arriving at Windsor Castle to lock down together.

The Queen apparently has her hands full reassuring her family as well as the nation, with it even reported this week that she was planning a holiday ‘crisis meeting’ for the Mountbatten-Windsors, as well as therapy sessions.

During lockdown, HRH will of course be continuing with her royal duties, even celebrating a very important milestone on Saturday.

Saturday 7 November 2020 will mark her reigning as Queen for 25,000 days, with HRH being Britain’s longest-serving monarch.

In 2015, Queen Elizabeth overtook the late Queen Victoria as the country’s longest-serving monarch, who previously held the title with 23,226 days, 16 hours and 30 minutes.

‘Inevitably a long life can pass by many milestones,’ Queen Elizabeth once said. ‘My own is no exception.’

There is no word on how the royal family will be celebrating, but given the national lockdown we imagine that it will be a Zoom celebration.

Congratulations Queen Elizabeth!