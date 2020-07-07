Prince William and Kate Middleton could have exciting summer holiday plans for George, Charlotte and Louis

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

This is exciting.

The Cambridges are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, and following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s exit from the royal family, it’s hardly surprising that Prince William and Kate Middleton are making even more news.

From the Cambridge family’s relocation to their Norfolk Anmer Hall home to the news that the family has been making homemade pasta and distributing it to their vulnerable neighbours, these past few months have been all about Kate and Wills.

It is their holiday plans that have been making the most news lately, as Prince George and Princess Charlotte joined school children up and down the country in starting their summer holidays.

Yes, Thomas’s Battersea, like many UK schools have now broken up for the holidays, changing up Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s routine and letting Kate off her homeschooling duties.

So, with a more relaxed schedule, will we be seeing an upcoming summer holiday for the Cambridge family of five?

With the UK now easing out of lockdown, it is definitely possible, with thoughts that the Cambridges could be taking a mini break, but where would they go?

The family usually spends some summer holiday time in Balmoral, Scotland, to see the Queen, but given that the monarch and Prince Philip aren’t currently at the Scottish residence, that might be a few months away.

There are also thoughts that the Cambridges could be planning to spend some time in Bucklebury with Kate’s family, following the Duchess’ comments about how much she’s missing her loved ones.

‘I’ve yet to see my family as they’re about three hours away in Berkshire, so I haven’t seen them and I miss them,’ the Duchess of Sussex explained during her first post-lockdown event.

Whenever their trips end up happening, we’re sure they will be worth the wait!