The Queen and Prince Philip are moving house and soon

Coronavirus changed life as we know it, with the pandemic confining us to our homes and imposing social distancing rules on how we work and socialise.

Even the royal family was forced to follow suit, with the Queen absent from her Buckingham Palace home since last March.

Queen Elizabeth has spent most of the last year isolating at her Windsor Castle home with Prince Philip and their two dorgis, making an exception to travel up to Balmoral, Scotland, in August for her summer holiday.

The Queen and Prince Philip then unexpectedly journeyed to their Sandringham home in Norfolk before returning to Windsor Castle where they have remained until now, even missing their usual Christmas stay in Sandringham.

The one royal residence they have stayed away from is Buckingham Palace, but it was announced this week that the Queen and Prince Philip were soon to be moving back to London.

Yes, it has been reported that Her Majesty and the Duke of Edinburgh will finally be returning to Buckingham Palace, and it looks like it’s not too far away.

The Sunday Times has reported that the royal couple intend on returning to Buckingham Palace ahead of Trooping the Colour, which takes place in honour of the Queen’s birthday on 12 June.

Well, that’s exciting.