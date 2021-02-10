The royal family has issued an important COVID update about Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, have received their first COVID-19 vaccinations.



Coronavirus has changed everything about life as we know it, with people now isolated to their homes in a third lockdown. Not exempt from this are the royal family, with the Mountbatten-Windsors also on lockdown.

The Queen made headlines last month as she was forced to cancel a particularly special Sandringham tradition due to the pandemic, with the monarch currently isolating with Prince Philip in Windsor Castle. And recently, it was revealed that the Queen, 94, and the Duke of Edinburgh, 99, had both received the COVID vaccination.

According to a Buckingham Palace source, the vaccinations were administered at Windsor Castle by a household doctor. The source also explained that the Queen chose for the news that she had been vaccinated to be made public.

Following in the Queen’s footsteps, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, made headlines this week as it was confirmed that they had also received their first COVID-19 vaccinations.

‘The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall have had their first COVID-19 vaccinations,’ a Palace Spokesperson confirmed via HELLO!

It is not yet known which vaccine Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, received.

Prince Charles famously contracted coronavirus last June.

We will continue to update this story.