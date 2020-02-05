The Queen is officially hiring for a competitive Buckingham Palace job

How do we sign up?

The Windsors are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, with everything from Megxit to Prince William and Kate Middleton’s BAFTA appearance making news.

One of the most talked-about royal family members is the Queen, from the food she banned from the royal kitchen to the ‘vulgar’ word she reportedly refuses to say.

This week however, the monarch made news as it was announced that she is hiring – something that is making a lot of us seriously consider a career move.

Yes, this is not a drill. The Queen is looking to hire someone to help refurbish Buckingham Palace.

The position, listed as ‘Planner’ will be in charge of making sure that Buckingham Palace is ‘fit for purpose’ for the next half a century.

‘Buckingham Palace is currently undergoing a ten-year programme of works to overhaul its infrastructure – including electrical cabling, plumbing and heating – for the first time since the 1950’s,’ read the job description on LinkedIn. ‘A dedicated in-house Programme Management Office (PMO) oversees delivery to ensure the building is fit for purpose for the next 50 years.’

The job description continues: ‘In a role that is truly collaborative, you’ll work closely with colleagues across the cost, control and change disciplines. And you’ll use planning workshops to identify and manage risks; aligning them with the wider programme.

‘No two days will be the same and the variety and pace will challenge you. But as you support others, you’ll have exceptional opportunities to grow your own career in a great team environment. And knowing you’re contributing to the future of an iconic building will inspire you to deliver every day.’

The Monday to Friday Buckingham Palace job offers a competitive £38k salary, plus benefits.

But what do you need to apply?

According to the job advert, aside from relevant qualifications and previous planning experience, ‘your organisation skills will be absolutely vital’, ‘you’ll need to be digitally fluent’ and you must be ‘a confident and diplomatic communicator’.

Happy applying!