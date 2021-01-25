Princess Eugenie just shared an extremely special photograph

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The royal family are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, with the Mountbatten-Windsors never failing to make viral news.

In recent years, the millennial royals have dominated the spotlight – especially with their non-stop wedding and baby news.

This past year, it has been all about Princess Eugenie, who announced to the world in 2020 that she was expecting her first child with her husband Jack Brooksbank.

And being a millennial – she did it with an Instagram post.

Posting two photographs – one of her holding a gorgeous pair of baby bear booties and another of the couple grinning – Eugenie broke the news, captioning the snap: ‘Jack and I are so excited for early 2021’.

The Instagram announcement proved popular with the Princess praised for her relatable approach, and some even thinking that she may choose to announce the arrival of her baby in February via social media.

This week, Princess Eugenie was at it again, making headlines for posting yet another sweet snap to her Instagram page, with this one featuring her husband.

The photo of the couple grinning at each other was captioned: ‘This time 3 years ago.. flashback to such a happy moment when Jack and I announced our engagement… xx’.

And it’s proving popular, already raking in over 128,000 likes.

