No Princess Eugenie doesn’t feel upstaged by Harry and Meghan thank you very much

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The royal family is undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, with the Mountbatten-Windsors never failing to make viral news.

This past year, it has been all about Princess Eugenie, who announced to the world this month that she and her husband Jack Brooksbank had welcomed a baby boy, releasing August’s official portraits on Instagram and announcing his name themselves.

‘We wanted to introduce you to August Philip Hawke Brooksbank,’ captioned the Instagram post. ‘Thank you for so many wonderful messages. Our hearts are full of love for this little human, words can’t express. We are excited to be able to share these photos with you.⁣’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that they were expecting their second child just days after Princess Eugenie’s announcement. And following the rumours that the Sussex couple upset Eugenie by announcing their first pregnancy at her wedding, there was speculation that she might have felt ‘upstaged’.

According to sources however, this couldn’t be further from the truth, with a family friend opening up to People about the couples’ close friendship.

‘They would have known about each other’s due dates,’ the source explained. ‘These times tend to bring families together. What is lovely is Eugenie having her baby as Harry and Meghan are having theirs. They are very close. And they are all deciding to go their own route.’

Well, that’s a relief.

Huge congratulations to both couples!⁣