Prince William just admitted that Princess Charlotte can be ‘cheeky’

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge never fail to make viral news, and with their roles elevated this year, the royal couple are all anyone can talk about.

Prince William and Kate Middleton certainly spend the most time in front of the cameras, but it is the Cambridge children that get the most attention, from Prince George knowing he’s different from his siblings to Prince Louis’ love of cuddling.

This week however, it was all about Princess Charlotte, with the miniature royal returning to school this month. This is something that was particularly special, with her school teacher Lucy Lanigan-O’Keeffe now essentially becoming her Godmother, marrying her Godfather Thomas van Straubenzee earlier this year.

Just as excited are the royal parents, with Prince William recently joking, ‘Every parent is breathing a sigh of relief that school has started again. Five months – it’s been wonderful, but it’s been a long five months.’

This week, the five-year-old made headlines as her father Prince William opened up about her in his new BBC1 documentary, A Planet For Us All.

While greeting a group of children during the documentary, Prince William asked one girl: ‘Do you like trouble? You are like my little Charlotte!’

And when asked by one young girl in Liverpool, ‘Is Princess Charlotte cheekier than Prince George?’, Prince William replied: ‘No they’re about as cheeky as each other. They’re very cheeky.’

Opening up about fatherhood in general, Prince William announced: ‘Now I’ve got George, Charlotte and now Louis in my life, your outlook does change. You want to hand over to the next generation, the wildlife, in a much better condition.’

A Planet For Us All aired on BBC1.