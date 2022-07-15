Princess Charlene and Prince Albert send fans sweet thank you message

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Prince and Princess of Monaco recently celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary, putting rumours surrounding their marriage to bed.

On their special milestone Princess Charlene and Prince Albert were flooded with support and well wishes from their fans, and the humbling vote of support did not go unnoticed as the couple have send thank you cards to those who wished them a happy anniversary.

A sneak preview of what the royal’s sent to supporters has been shared on an Instagram account, The Duchess of Wonderland.

The image shows a picture of the card written by Charlene, 44, and 64-year-old Albert’s Head of the Private Secretariat, Christine Sprile.

The letter read: “TT. SS. HH. Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene asked me to thank you most sincerely for your kind wishes sent on the occasion of their eleventh wedding anniversary.

“Your thoughtfulness has been greatly appreciated by Their Serene Highnesses.”

Alongside the card was an image of the Charlene and Albert posing together.

The social media user captioned the upload: “A lovely letter and photo from TSH Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene arrived today for the occasion of Their 11th wedding anniversary”, and it has since racked up over 300 likes on the photo-sharing platform.

The kind gesture comes shortly after Charlene – who has twins Princess Gabriella, Countess of Carladès, and Jacques Honoré Rainier with Albert – defended her marriage to Albert.

The former Olympic swimmer has been out of the spotlight for almost a year, with a “medical emergency” prompting her to take an extended leave of absence, which also meant she missed their wedding anniversary last year.

Following a stay at a treatment facility outside of Monaco, Princess Charlene is said to be recovering well and as a result has returned to royal duties.

Her disappearance and return have been surrounded by controversy however, with speculation of marital issues and French magazine Voici even reporting that Prince Albert paid Princess Charlene £10 million a year to resume her role and appear with him at public functions.

Princess Charlene has been making an effort to quash all speculation of marital problems, and released a statement last month.

“I still find it regrettable that certain media peddle such rumours about my life, my relationship. Like everyone else, we are human beings and like all human beings we have emotions, weaknesses, only our family is exposed to the media and the slightest weakness is relayed.”