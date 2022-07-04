Princess Charlene has released a post about her marriage to Prince Albert

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Princess Charlene makes headlines on the regular, from her days as an Olympic swimmer and her recent health issues to her marriage to Prince Albert of Monaco.

The 44-year-old has been out of the spotlight for almost a year, with a “medical emergency” prompting her to take an extended leave of absence.

Following a stay at a treatment facility outside of Monaco, Princess Charlene is said to be recovering well and as a result has returned to royal duties.

Her disappearance and return have been surrounded by controversy however, with speculation of marital issues and French magazine Voici even reporting that Prince Albert paid Princess Charlene £10 million a year to resume her role and appear with him at public functions.

“The Princess did not return at any price,” reported Voici. “She would have had her husband sign an ultra-confidential contract.”

Sources close to the couple have been quick to rubbish the claims, insisting that Prince Albert “doesn’t have to pay her to stay”.

“Of course she has a generous prenup, but Albert doesn’t have to pay her to stay,” a source close to Princess Charlene told Page Six. “After being away for so long during her illness, Charlene is so happy to be back with Albert and the kids.”

Since her return, Princess Charlene has been making an effort to quash all speculation of marital problems, even releasing a statement last month.

“I still find it regrettable that certain media peddle such rumours about my life, my relationship,” Princess Charlene announced, shutting down rumours of marital problems. “Like everyone else, we are human beings and like all human beings we have emotions, weaknesses, only our family is exposed to the media and the slightest weakness is relayed.”

This week, Princess Charlene went one step further, releasing a sweet post about her marriage to Prince Albert to celebrate their wedding anniversary.

“Happy anniversary”, read the caption of the photograph, showing the couple smiling together for the cameras.

This is of course not the first time the couple’s relationship has made news, with their wedding anniversary seeing reports resurface that Princess Charlene tried to escape three times before their 2011 wedding.

According to reports, Princess Charlene tried to leave Monaco multiple times in the run-up to their July wedding, but was stopped, with her third alleged escape attempt reportedly taking place two days before the nuptials.

We will continue to update this story.