The Queen just took her great-grandchildren on a rather special picnic

Quality family time.

The Queen is currently spending the month in Scotland, as she always does in August, at the royal residence in Balmoral.

It’s the only month of the year which she is without official Royal duties, and she seemed to be making the most of it this week with a rather special family picnic.

The monarch, who is 95-years-old, is thought to have hosted some of her great-grandchildren for a picnic on Monday.

The Daily Mail reported that she enjoyed the lunch with either Peter Phillips’ children, Savannah and Isla, or Zara Tindall’s daughters, Mia and Lena.

Whether or not any of her other great-grandchildren will be visiting – like Kate and William’s children George, Charlotte and Louis – is yet to be confirmed.

Apparently they enjoyed a traditional picnic lunch while she caught up with the little ones.

While in Balmoral, she’s so far had to miss her favourite tradition due to Covid restrictions. Initially, her trip up North was delayed because the grounds were still open to tourists.

It’s reported that the picnic was hosted at Glen Muick, which is also thought to be one of the Queen’s favourite spots. She frequented the location with the her late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, who passed away earlier this year at 99-years-old.

The Queen is apparently such a fan of the area that she named one of her dogs Muick. Cute.

The photograph released shortly prior to the Duke’s funeral was taken at Muick. They’re photographed sitting together on a blanket taking in the views of the Coyles of Muick.

It’s believed the Countess of Wessex took the photo in 2003, with the stunning scenery of Muick clear to see in the background of the photo.

Speaking about the candid photo, the Countess said: “We were lucky enough to go to Scotland at the half term, and I don’t know if you remember the photograph I took of them.”

“I was pregnant with Louise at the time. We went up there during half term and just to be there in that place, it was an ‘Oh my God’ moment.”

Next question: we wonder what the Royal great-grandchildren enjoyed for their picnic lunch…