Prince William ‘adores’ the Middletons and made sure they weren’t sidelined

Prince William and Kate Middleton are undoubtedly the most talked-about couple in the world, with the Duke and Duchess never failing to make headline news.

Yes, from their sweet words about each other to their family life with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, this happy family is all anyone can talk about.

According to a recently resurfaced documentary however, this was no easy feat, with Prince William working very hard to ensure that Kate Middleton’s life would remain as normal as possible when entering the royal fold.

The most important element was reportedly Kate’s relationship with her family, with a royal expert explaining that Prince William worked hard to include his in-laws in royal life. And it’s not all for Kate’s benefit – according to sources William ‘adores’ the Middletons.

‘I definitely think courtiers were determined that Kate should marry into the family feeling as comfortable as possible,’ royal expert Katie Nicholl explained of their concerns that marrying into the royal family might isolate Kate as it did Princess Diana. ‘And I just don’t think William was going to take any chances. I mean, he adores the Middletons – he has a very close relationship with Michael and with Carole, so he also did not want them to be sidelined as soon as Kate married into the family.’

‘They are obviously very important to both William and Kate and they’ve really been accepted into the royal fold, if you like,’ added royal correspondent for HELLO! Magazine, Emily Nash. ‘I mean, we’ve seen the Queen driving Carole Middleton around at Balmoral pointing out sights to her, they’re obviously very comfortable in each other’s company. The family have also enjoyed lunches at Sandringham and they’ve stayed at Charles’ Birkhall home. They’re very much welcomed into the fold and I don’t see any reason why that should change in the future.’

