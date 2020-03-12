Prince William set up a support hotline for Kate Middleton when they started dating

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s first meeting reportedly happened during their school days, but it was while they were both studying at St. Andrews University that they officially started dating.

While one royal biographer has made some bold claims about how William treated Kate during the early days of their relationship, another has revealed that the future King actually made some very thoughtful provisions when they started dating.

When the paparazzi found out that William and Kate were an item, they proceeded to follow her every move. They found out where she lived, worked and spent her time, and the press became obsessed with every detail of her life – but the Duke of Cambridge was determined to protect Kate in every way possible.

According to royal biographer, Kate Nicholl, William requested that the palace set up a special hotline for Kate so that she felt supported during her transition from uni student to public figure.

In her book, Kate: The Future Queen, Nicholl details that William’s concern grew when Kate was being constantly snapped while trying to simply live her life. The final straw was when the press found out where Kate lived.

‘William was aware of the situation and anxious about it,’ Nicholl says.

‘He had seen firsthand how his mother had been harassed by the paparazzi and was determined that Kate not be subjected to the same treatment.’

A hotline was promptly set up at the St. James’ palace press office where she could directly contact Prince Charles’ head of press, Paddy Harverson.

A senior press aide told Nicholl: ‘We had been introduced to Kate early on, and we were instructed from the outset to give her every support possible.

‘She was obviously the subject of a lot of press interest and intrusion from the paparazzi. William said we had a duty of care to her and her family and so we advised her on how to deal with the cameras.

‘We told her to smile at the photographers so that there would be a better picture. She was given advice on how to manage the media, and we were there to support her if there was a crisis.’

Following the publication of her home address, William also ensured that panic buttons to were set up to alert police in case of emergencies.

Intense.