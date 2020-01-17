Prince William surprising a royal guest with sign language is going viral

Well, this is lovely.

The Cambridges are undoubtedly one of the most talked-about families in the world, and while the Duke and Duchess spend the most time in front of the cameras, it’s their children that make the most news.

Yes, from Prince George’s sweet nickname and Princess Charlotte’s net worth to Prince Louis’ hilarious first words, these miniature royals are no stranger to the headlines.

It was Prince William that made news this week as he paid a special tribute to one of the recipients of an MBE.

As the Duke awarded TV Interpreter Alex Duguid with the prestigious gong, he signed ‘congratulations, Alex’ in British Sign Language, to which Alex signed ‘Thank you’ back.

‘He is an example of how profoundly deaf people can have an impact on their community, their peers and their country,’ Kensington Palace posted about Alex. ‘He is passionate about BSL and the need to promote and protect it.’

And this isn’t the only time this month Prince William has communicated in BSL, impressing crowds on an official trip to Bradford as he signed well wishes to royal fans.

