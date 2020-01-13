‘I’ve put my arm around my brother all our lives, I can’t do it anymore,’ says Prince William 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made headline news last week as they announced that they would be stepping back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family.

‘After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution,’ read their statement. ‘We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.’

The statement continued: ‘We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages.’

The announcement not only shocked the nation, but also fellow royal family members, with it emerging that not even the Queen was consulted before the post. And Prince Charles apparently heard the news 10 minutes before it was publicly announced.

The news over the weekend however focused on Prince Harry’s brother, William, who like his father was reportedly given 10 minutes notice before the announcement was made.

‘I’ve put my arm around my brother all our lives and I can’t do that anymore; we’re separate entities. I’m sad about that,’ Prince William reportedly said of the announcement, via the Sunday Times. ‘All we can do, and all I can do, is try and support them and hope that the time comes when we’re all singing from the same page.’

Well, that’s that.