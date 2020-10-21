Hilarious photographs of Prince William staring at KFCs are going viral

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Cambridges are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, and following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s exit from the royal family, it’s hardly surprising that Prince William and Kate Middleton are making even more news.

From the Cambridge family’s relocation to their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, and the news that the Duke and Duchess are taking it in turns to homeschool their children to their sweet phone calls to NHS staff to boost morale, this past few months have been all about Kate and Wills.

The Duchess of Cambridge has made news in particular, from her removing her engagement ring while in Norfolk to her classic book collection, revealed from the sneak peek she gave into her office.

It was photographs of Prince William however that got the world talking this week during a recent London engagement, seeing the Cambridge couple visit South London to view a billboard displaying Kate’s Hold Still photography project entries.

During the walk, Prince William was caught seemingly staring through a KFC window – something that unsurprisingly went on to become a viral meme.

KFC were one of the first to the party, reposting the photographs from their social media channels with funny captions.

‘William whispered quietly to himself; “Oh, I just can’t wait to be wing”’, the chain captioned the photograph on Twitter. The KFC team later added: ‘I’m sad I didn’t call him His Royal Thighness in the main tweet tbh’.

It has actually emerged that Wills was talking to customers through the window, but it doesn’t make us love the photos any less!

This is hilarious.