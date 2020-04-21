The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge just celebrated the Queen’s birthday in a very sweet way

Happy Birthday HRH!

The Queen celebrates her 94th birthday today, with 21 April being one of the Monarch’s two birthdays.

Her official birthday (a public celebration) is held on the second Saturday of June, but the Queen tends to spend her April birthday privately with close family members, and marks the day with a gun salute.

This year however, the Queen joins many people across the globe who are celebrating birthdays in isolation due to the coronavirus pandemic. And as you’d expect, she’s having to do things differently.

For the first time in 68 years, the Queen will not be marking the big day with a traditional royal gun salute due to it not being appropriate. And seeing as she is isolated to her home with her husband Prince Philip and tended to a skeleton team of just eight members of staff, it looks like it may be a smaller celebration than usual in terms of people.

This has not stopped her family from paying tribute to her on Instagram however, with the millennial royals in particular coming out in force to wish Queen Elizabeth a happy day.

Prince William and Kate Middleton took to their Instagram account early this morning to post a throwback photograph of the couple alongside the Queen at Kate’s Chelsea Flower Show Garden.

‘Wishing Her Majesty The Queen a very happy 94th birthday today!’ the Cambridge couple captioned the snap, alongside a birthday cake and a balloon emoji.

It is also thought that the Cambridge family will be joining other royals in surprising the Queen with a family video call to celebrate virtually.

Happy birthday Queen Elizabeth!