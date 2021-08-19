Prince William and Kate Middleton just reached a very exciting milestone

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Cambridges are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, and with their roles elevated this past year over the coronavirus pandemic, it’s hardly surprising that Prince William and Kate Middleton are making even more news.

Whether it’s Prince William and Kate Middleton relocating to London, or the sweet family portraits released to mark the Duke and Duchess’ 10th anniversary, the Cambridges are all anyone can talk about.

This past month was no exception, as the Duke and Duchess whisked their family of five off to the Isles of Scilly for the ultimate summer staycation and then onto Balmoral to spend time at their Scottish home, Tam-Na-Ghar, on the Queen’s estate.

The Cambridge family and their travelling made so much news in fact that we completely missed the fact that Prince William and Kate Middleton had reached a huge milestone.

The milestone in question? The couple reached 13 million followers on their official Instagram page.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have recently hired a new social media manager who previously worked for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The new hire has changed the Cambridges’ social media strategy, moving away from straight posts and adopting a more informal style, with Kate and William posting regular reels and sweet personal snaps.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have not yet publicly marked the milestone.