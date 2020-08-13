A new biography just gave us a sweet insight into Prince William and Kate Middleton’s ‘equal partnership’

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Here's everything you need to know...

The royal family has made non-stop news this week, from the Queen and Prince Philip embarking on their summer holiday to the Mountbatten-Windsors rallying around Princess Beatrice. The most news however has surrounded new royal biography, Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand.

The royal biography has focused primarily on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, from the Meghan Markle bikini paparazzi photographs that enraged Harry and Meghan’s staged kidnapping to rumours of feuds with the rest of the family.

Surprisingly, Finding Freedom also shed some light on Prince William and Kate Middleton’s relationship, giving a sweet insight into their ‘equal partnership’.

According to the biography, Prince William is ‘involved in every aspect of raising his three children – including school drop-off and pickup, as well as homework. He and Kate, who had an equal partnership when it came to the house, were modern parents. William prepared meals as much as Kate did.’

The biography goes on to state: ‘When William and Kate took over the apartment at 1A, they wanted the kitchen to be at the heart of the home. It wasn’t just practical; it was also symbolic. Like his mother had wanted for him, William desired relatively normal childhoods for his kids, even if his eldest son was destined to be King.’

Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family is out now.