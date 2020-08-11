The Queen has officially received her first royal visitors at Balmoral

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Coronavirus has changed life as we know it, with the pandemic confining us to our homes and imposing social distancing rules on how we work and socialise.

Even the royal family is having to follow suit, with baby Archie celebrating his birthday from Los Angeles and Princess Beatrice’s wedding plans changed to an intimate socially distanced ceremony.

It is the Queen however who has made the most news, with the monarch isolated to her Windsor Castle home for most of 2020.

Last week however, as restrictions eased, the Queen and Prince Philip travelled up to Balmoral, Scotland for their annual break, boarding a plane to Aberdeenshire and then being driven on to Balmoral Castle, taking their two dorgis with them.

This week, it emerged that the couple had welcomed their first guests of the summer to Balmoral.

The lucky guests in question? The Wessex family.

Yes, photographs obtained by Mail Online show the Queen taking a walk with two of her grandchildren, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn.

The two teenagers are thought to be visiting the Queen and Prince Philip with their parents, Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

And they won’t be alone for long, with reports that more Mountbatten-Windsors are on the way.

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall are reportedly staying on the Balmoral Estate at present and the Cambridge family is thought to be travelling up this month too.

Here’s hoping the Queen and Prince Philip have a nice summer holiday!