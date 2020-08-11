Here’s why the royal family is rallying around Princess Beatrice this week

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Princess Beatrice is one of the most talked-about people in the world right now. And whether it’s her fascinator game or her A-list pals, she never fails to make viral news.

This summer, the royal family has been rallying around Beatrice as she was forced to throw a scaled back wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic, marrying fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a secret intimate ceremony last.

This week, the Mountbatten-Windsors rallied around Beatrice once more, but this time it was to celebrate her birthday as the princess turned 32-years-old.

Unsurprisingly, it was Beatrice’s sister and BFF, Princess Eugenie, who led the birthday tributes, posting a sweet photograph of the two of them to Instagram, alongside the caption: ‘Happy happy Birthday dear Beabea. Here we are on the eve of your wedding. Still rocking a scrunchie or hair accessory (since the 90s) and huge smiles on our faces. ⁣#happybirthday’

The Queen also made a point of sending her granddaughter a public birthday greeting, uploading a never before seen photograph to social media.

‘Wishing Princess Beatrice a very Happy Birthday!,’ read the Queen’s post. ‘Her Royal Highness is The Queen’s 5th grandchild.This 📸 was taken when The Princess joined her grandmother at a Maundy Thursday Service at York Minster.’

Happy birthday to Princess Beatrice!