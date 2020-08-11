Here’s why the royal family is rallying around Princess Beatrice this week

Trending:

Jenny Proudfoot
    • Princess Beatrice is one of the most talked-about people in the world right now. And whether it’s her fascinator game or her A-list pals, she never fails to make viral news.

    This summer, the royal family has been rallying around Beatrice as she was forced to throw a scaled back wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic, marrying fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a secret intimate ceremony last.

    This week, the Mountbatten-Windsors rallied around Beatrice once more, but this time it was to celebrate her birthday as the princess turned 32-years-old.

    Unsurprisingly, it was Beatrice’s sister and BFF, Princess Eugenie, who led the birthday tributes, posting a  sweet photograph of the two of them to Instagram, alongside the caption: ‘Happy happy Birthday dear Beabea. Here we are on the eve of your wedding. Still rocking a scrunchie or hair accessory (since the 90s) and huge smiles on our faces. ⁣#happybirthday’

    The Queen also made a point of sending her granddaughter a public birthday greeting, uploading a never before seen photograph to social media.

    ‘Wishing Princess Beatrice a very Happy Birthday!,’ read the Queen’s post. ‘Her Royal Highness is The Queen’s 5th grandchild.This 📸 was taken when The Princess joined her grandmother at a Maundy Thursday Service at York Minster.’

    Well that’s lovely.

    Happy birthday to Princess Beatrice!

