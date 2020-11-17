Prince William and Kate Middleton’s favourite cushions are currently half price

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Cambridges are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, and in the aftermath of the Sussex’s departure, it’s hardly surprising that Prince William and Kate Middleton have been making non-stop viral news.

From their relocation to Anmer Hall to isolate as a family to George and Charlotte learning remotely, the Cambridges have especially made news with regards to the coronavirus, with William and Kate stepping up and hosting numerous virtual calls.

The Zoom calls haven’t just increased the Cambridge couple’s already sky-high popularity, they have also given us major interiors goals, with the videos giving sneak peeks into their home.

A recent video call for Remembrance Day showed Kate Middleton sporting a Blair Waldorf look and sitting on a sofa covered in gorgeous embroidered cushions.

Kate Middleton’s cushion cover selection at their Kensington Palace Apartment 1A home are from homeware brand OKA – and they are now officially half price, down from £60 to £30.

‘Lucinda’s collection is inspired by Indian floral patterns, which have been married with stripes and swirls for a modern update,’ reads the description on the website. ‘Named after the beautiful “Valley of the Flowers”, the Satara Collection is printed on 100% linen, and some designs feature cotton ruche fringing for added texture and interest.’

Be right back – off to stock up!