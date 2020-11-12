Kate Middleton just went full-on Blair Waldorf at a recent event

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Cambridges are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, and in the aftermath of the Sussex’s departure, it’s hardly surprising that Prince William and Kate Middleton have been making non-stop viral news.

The past year has seen everyone talking about their relocation to Anmer Hall to isolate as a family, Prince William’s coronavirus diagnosis and George and Charlotte learning remotely.

The family member to make the most news over the period however is Kate Middleton, noticeably stepping up over the turbulent time and seemingly progressing with her fashion choices and events from Duchess to Queen in waiting.

This week, the Duchess of Cambridge made headlines for giving serious Blair Waldorf vibes during a recent royal appearance.

Sporting a silk shirt with a peter pan collar in the Remembrance Day video uploaded to Instagram, Kate’s preppy look had serious Gossip Girl vibes, something that wasn’t lost on viewers. The Duchess has been compared fashion-wise to GG‘s Blair Waldorf before due to their mutual love of headbands.

‘The Duchess of Cambridge spoke to Armed Forces families who have lost loved ones to hear about the impact that #Remembrance week has for them,’ captioned the video. ‘Together they spoke about the support that they receive from members of the Armed Forces community, including other bereaved families, and from the Royal British Legion.’