Prince William and Kate Middleton’s unusual bedroom set-up is making headlines

The Cambridges are one of the most talked-about families in the world, and while the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge spend the most time in front of the cameras, it’s their children that really steal the limelight.

From Princess Charlotte’s signature sass and Prince George’s cheeky grin to Prince Louis‘ love of cuddling, these toddlers never fail to make news.

The family of five has made the most news with regards to their location this past year, as the Cambridges moved between their Anmer Hall home in Norfolk and their London residence.

Yes, while the Duke and Duchess moved their family to Norfolk to spend the coronavirus-induced lockdown, they are now back in Kensington Palace’s ‘Apartment 1A’.

Truthfully though, it’s not actually an apartment. In fact, it’s more like a four-story mansion, with an elevator, a gym and nine staff rooms. There’s even a luggage room.

It was Prince William and Kate Middleton’s unusual bedroom set-up that made headlines today however as it emerged that the Duke and Duchess sleep in a master bedroom on the ground floor.

Yes, going against the grain, the Cambridges sleep on the ground floor, with the bedrooms on higher floors reportedly reserved for their staff.

Opening up about their London residence on True Royalty’s Royal beat, royal expert and author Christopher Warwick explained that Apartment 1A ‘is not a small house’. In fact, he explained that it ‘has 20 rooms from the basement to the attic’.

It reportedly has its own walled garden, five reception rooms, nine staff bedrooms, multiple drawing rooms, luggage rooms, a gym and an elevator.

When asked why it was called an apartment, Warwick explained: ‘All of these royal residences at Kensington Palace are called apartments, which of course makes people immediately think they are flats like the American term for an apartment. They are not. If you think of Kensington Place, in a way, it is built around three courtyards. If you kind of think of them as being these wonderful red brick terrace houses. Because they are all joined but separate houses.’

Well, that’s that.