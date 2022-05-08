Prince William just celebrated his BAFTA win in the sweetest way

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

This weekend saw the 2022 TV BAFTAs, hosted by Richard Ayoade and celebrating the past year in television.

A-listers took to the stage to make political statements and celebrate the big winners of the night.

Among them surprisingly was Prince William, President of BAFTA, who seemingly contributed to an actual BAFTA win.

The BAFTA in question went to The Earthshot Prize 2021 for Best Live Event, and while he wasn’t actually the recipient, Prince William did launch the Prize and was credited in the acceptance speech.

As Dermot O’Leary accepted the BAFTA on stage for his work on the “life-affirming programme”, he gave a nod to the Duke of Cambridge, sending him a special thank you.

“A word as well, just a special thanks to Prince William,” Dermot O’Leary announced in a special tribute. “Because it is very easy to be cynical about someone who comes from such privilege but he approached the whole thing with this incredible empathy and enthusiasm, vitality and this really is his baby which is why Earthshot is now fourth in line to the throne!”

Celebrating the BAFTA win in a sweet way, Prince William took to social media to post a tribute on his Twitter and Instagram Stories.

“I am so proud of the whole team behind The @EarthshotPrize London 2021 for taking home a BAFTA tonight,” the Duke of Cambridge posted to social media. “It’s a joy to work with you all and this accolade sets the bar high for inspirational, sustainable live events right around the world. We can’t wait for USA 2022! W”

Huge congratulations to the Duke of Cambridge on his success with the Earthshot Prize.