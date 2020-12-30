Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Prince isn't in the partying mood.

This Christmas was a decidedly different one for The Queen and Prince Philip.

Breaking the royal tradition of spending the holiday season surrounded by grandchildren and great grandchildren at Sandringham, the monarch and the Duke of Edinburgh instead spent a quieter Christmas in their small bubble at Windsor Castle.

And it seems that after a lowkey end to the year, Prince Philip is hoping for a quieter 2021, too.

The prince is set to mark his milestone 100th birthday in June of next year – but according to royal insiders, the ‘reluctant celebrant’ isn’t quite in the partying spirit.

‘You can’t do something if someone doesn’t want something doing,’ a Buckingham Palace aide told The Telegraph of the impending birthday.

‘The one person you can guarantee will not want anything to do with it, is the duke. He’s retired, he’s stepped back, he doesn’t want the fuss. You can’t blame him,’ the insider added.

Planning for Prince Philip’s birthday is reported to ‘begin in earnest in the New Year’; though current Covid-19 restrictions will make it difficult for the palace to plan ahead.

‘It is something that will have to be raised in the New Year. But we might get short shrift,’ said the source.

One milestone tradition Prince Philip won’t be able to escape is the congratulatory birthday message from The Queen – which the duke is likely to receive just as any other British centenarian would.

Restrictions permitting, the royal family are expected to gather together to mark the landmark birthday in some form – with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reported to be flying over from their home in Montecito, California to attend.

Some sources have indicated that this will be an extended visit for Harry, Meghan and baby Archie; as it is likely they will want to attend the Queen’s 95th birthday on April 21, and stay through to the unveiling of a statue of Prince Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana, on July 1 – to commemorate what would have been her 60th birthday.

Prince Philip will become the first male member of the royal family to turn 100 in 2o21, as well as the first royal consort to reach the milestone.

So whichever way the duke decides to celebrate it, we look forward to joining him!