The Queen has been urged to spend Christmas with these select few royals

Christmas is fast approaching, and this year we’re not quite sure what it will look like as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Queen is also having to adjust her usual plans in line with the government restrictions, and will no longer be enjoying the usual royal Christmas traditions.

Every year, the family meets at the monarch’s Sandringham estate on Christmas Eve, and on December 25th they attend a service at St Mary Magdalene Church before enjoying an absolutely epic feast – including shrimp, lobster and traditional festive meats – followed by a rather bizarre ‘weigh in’ post-meal.

However, the Queen is now being urged to celebrate with a select few members of the royal family to adhere to the Prime Minister’s Rule of Six, prohibiting meet-ups with more than six people.

While it is unclear whether the rules will still apply at the end of the year, she is being persuaded to choose just a few family members to spend the day with.

The results of a poll by Express.co.uk show that those surveyed believe the Queen should invite Prince Charles, Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton (54%).

Other votes went to Prince Edward, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, and their children James and Louise (21%).

Around 6% chose Princess Anne, Zara and Mike Tindall, and 3% believe it should be Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

However, it is unlikely she will spend Christmas with Charles, Camilla as well as William and Kate as their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, will overstep the Rule of Six.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are expected to spent the day at their Norfolk residence, Anmer Hall, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly looking forward to their ‘first American Christmas’.

The Sussexes are yet to comment on their return to the UK, although Harry has expressed his hope that he will be back on British soil for the Rugby League World Cup.