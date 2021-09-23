This royal just called the Queen and Prince Philip the ‘most adorable couple’

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Philip’s four children, adult grandchildren and long-serving staffers came together to pay tribute to the late duke in a moving documentary that aired on the BBC last night.

Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers heard from royals including Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall, Zara Tindall, Prince Harry and Prince William, as they recalled poignant memories of their father and grandfather, who died in April at the age of 99.

The hour-long documentary touched on everything from his love of a practical joke, to the emotional moment he was introduced to Princess Eugenie’s son, August Philip, in the days before his death.

But it was the sections of the programme in which Philip’s family recalled his “incredible bond” with Her Majesty the Queen, who was not interviewed for the programme, that were arguably the most moving.

“They’re one of the most remarkable couples the world will ever see and granny has been able to be the person she is with the support and love from grandpa,” Princess Eugenie said in the documentary.

Prince Harry also praised his grandparents’ 74-year marriage, sharing some of his happiest memories with the monarch and her late husband from over the years.

“The two of them together were just the most adorable couple,” Harry told the programme. “To me, knowing the cheekiness of him and knowing that behind what the world sees you have two individuals who were very much in love and both, from a very young age, have dedicated their life to service—that is an incredible bond between two people.”

Admitting that he will miss his grandfather’s sense of humour, and his willingness to lend a listening ear when he needed to talk, Harry went on to say that his greatest concern is for how his grandmother is coping with the loss of her husband of 74-years.

“I miss him more for my grandmother because I know how incredibly strong she was with him there,” he confessed, but added, “I also know she will be OK without him.”

Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers is available to stream on BBC iPlayer now.