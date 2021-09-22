Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The royal baby got to meet his namesake.

Prince Philip’s four children, adult grandchildren and long-serving staffers will tonight appear in an hour-long documentary honouring the late duke, who died in April at the age of 99.

Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers gathers together royals including Prince Charles, Zara Tindall, Prince Harry and Prince William, who fondly reminisces about his grandfather’s famous sense of humour – including a practical joke that left the Queen less than impressed.

But for all its lighthearted moments, the documentary is also set to be incredibly moving, as the late royal’s family and closest confidantes remember the impact he had on their lives.

One such emotional moment in the documentary is Princess Eugenie opening up about her son, August Philip, meeting his great-grandfather just weeks before his death in April. “I brought little August to come and meet him,” Eugenie says in the documentary, as per Hello!.

“I told him that we’d named him after him. It was such a lovely moment. We were very lucky to do that.”

Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank welcomed baby August in February 2021, announcing the exciting news on Instagram.

“We wanted to introduce you to August Philip Hawke Brooksbank..” the princess wrote at the time. “Thank you for so many wonderful messages. Our hearts are full of love for this little human, words can’t express. We are excited to be able to share these photos with you.⁣ [photos] By our wonderful midwife. Thank you to the wonderful essential workers including our midwife who came to discharge our boy.”

August isn’t the littlest member of the royal family, though.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their second child, Lilibet Diana, back in June, while Eugenie’s older sister, Princess Beatrice, welcomed a little girl on Monday.

Paying tribute to her sister following Monday’s happy news, Eugenie expressed her excitement at becoming a first-time aunt on Instagram, writing, “To my dearest Beabea and Edo⁣. Congratulations on your new angel. I can’t wait to meet her and I’m so proud of you. We’re going to have so much fun watching our children grow up. Love Euge.”

She added: “To my new niece, ⁣I love you already and think you’re just awesome from the photos.. we’re going to have so much fun ⁣together. Love your Auntie Euge.”

The sweetest.