Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding anniversary reportedly involved reminiscing over margaritas

These two!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been one of the world’s most talked-about couples since their 2018 wedding.

And since tying the knot, their life has become even more action packed, from the arrival of baby Archie to the Sussex family’s recent resignation from their royal roles and their relocation to California where they are now renting a home.

But it wasn’t baby Archie’s birthday video or Meghan Markle’s banana bread recipe that made headlines this week. Instead, it was Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s two year wedding anniversary, an event the couple celebrated in private.

The coronavirus pandemic and the consequential restrictions on going out will have made their celebrations difficult, but according to sources, Harry and Meghan had a lovely day together.

According to a source via BAZAAR.com, Harry and Meghan reminisced over Margaritas and Mexican food, Zoom calling family members, close friends and some of their wedding vendors to share memories from the special day.

‘They all reminisced about what a beautiful and magical day it was,’ the source explained.

‘Meghan designed Harry’s card and hand wrote a beautiful, sentimental message inside expressing her love for him,’ another source told Us Weekly, and ‘Harry surprised Meghan with a huge, stunning bouquet of roses and a ring, which she loves.’

The source continued: ‘The most important thing to them was that they got to enjoy each other’s company without any interruption from the outside world.’

We couldn’t have said it better ourselves.

Happy Wedding Anniversary Harry and Meghan!