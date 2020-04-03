Harry and Meghan’s out of office is officially on and this is what it says

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle officially stepped down as senior royals this week. The couple have now lost their HRH titles, will be financially independent from the monarchy and have moved from Canada to California with their son, baby Archie Harrison.

A statement earlier this year read: ‘The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are grateful to Her Majesty and the Royal Family for their ongoing support as they embark on the next chapter of their lives.’

From March 31st they no longer represent the Queen, and the couple posted a farewell message to their followers on Instagram as they closed their social media accounts, writing: ‘Thank you to this community – for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world. We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You’ve been great!

‘Until then, please take good care of yourselves, and of one another.’

Now that they have officially split from the royal family, they have closed their Buckingham Palace office, and while it meant that some members of staff lost their jobs, others were offered new roles within the monarchy with the Queen reportedly hiring their former head of communications, Sara Latham.

Royal correspondent Rebecca English shared a screenshot of Harry and Meghan’s automatic out of office, which has really brought their departure home for some royal fans.

She wrote on Twitter: ‘It’s official…..’ alongside their parting message, which reads: ‘Many thanks for your email. The office for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex has now closed.’

While it was reported that the Sussexes were looking to settle down in LA for some time, it appears that they have made the move and Archie, who turns one in May, is said to be enjoying himself there.

A royal insider told People: ‘Like everyone, they are adjusting to [social distancing], being cautious and safe.’

They also said that he is ‘teething and is a happy baby. I’m sure he is happy to be in the California sunshine.’

Awww.