Prince Harry has given a hilarious update on life in self-isolation with baby Archie

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are one of the most talked-about couples in the world, especially following their resignation from royal life.

The Sussexes are currently self-isolating in California with baby Archie, something that Prince Harry just gave a hilarious update on.

While taking part in a video call with children and parents in the UK to highlight the work of the WellChild charity, Prince Harry talked about self-isolation with his son.

‘There’s a hell of a lot of positives that are happening at the same time and being able to have family time — so much family time — that you almost think, “Do I feel guilty for having so much family time?”,’ Harry explained on the call. ‘You’ve got to celebrate those moments where you are just on the floor rolling around in hysterics.’

He continued: ‘Inevitably, half an hour later, maybe a day later, there’s going to be something that you have to deal with and there’s no way you can run away from it.

‘Of course, there’s that fear of what might happen, but there’s so much that’s out of our control and all of a sudden we’ve realised how small we are in the grand scheme of things.’

Going on to praise the work the parents were doing, Harry continued: ‘I can’t even begin to imagine how hard it is for you guys.

‘Full respect to every single one of you,’ he continued. ‘This is hard on everyone, but it is especially hard on you. I know that WellChild are doing everything they can to support you. Hopefully, through this video we can make it more clear and obvious to government and everybody else that you are in the “vulnerable” bracket and WellChild needs more help.

‘It is really nice to see you all smiling and happy. Keep going, keep the morale up, keep busy, keep being creative, dare yourself to try new hobbies and I hope to see you all again very, very soon!’

