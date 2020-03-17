Prince George and Princess Charlotte are advised against having best friends

And it's all to do with their school rules!

The Cambridges are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, and in the aftermath of Megxit, it’s hardly surprising that Prince William and Kate Middleton have been making non-stop viral news.

The last week has seen everyone talking about their competitiveness when it comes to tennis, the pressures now on them after Megxit and of course their being forced to cancel their St. Patrick’s Day plans.

But while the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge spend the most time in front of the cameras, it’s their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis that entertain the public on the regular.

Yes, from Princess Charlotte’s signature sass and Prince George’s surprising nickname to Prince Louis’ hilarious first words, these miniature royals never fail to make viral news.

It was a school rule at George and Charlotte’s school, Thomas’ Battersea, however that made the most news this week, as it resurfaced that the miniature royals were encouraged against having best friends. But it has nothing to do with the children’s royal status, it’s a school rule.

Loose Women‘s Jane More explained her insider knowledge of the prep school’s rules last year when Princess Charlotte enrolled.

‘It’s a really great little school actually for the reasons I think that it really focuses on kindness, it’s a really big thing in that school and the pastoral care is amazing,’ she explained. ‘There’s a policy that if your child is having a party, unless every child in the class is invited you don’t give out the invites in class, which I think is quite a good thing as you don’t feel excluded.’

She continued: ‘There are signs everywhere saying be kind, that’s the ethos of the school. They don’t encourage you to have best friends.’

Well, that’s actually kind of lovely.