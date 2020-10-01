Kate Middleton has just made a very sweet revelation about Prince George

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge never fail to make viral news, and with their roles elevated this year, the royal couple are all anyone can talk about.

Prince William and Kate Middleton certainly spend the most time in front of the cameras, but it is the Cambridge children that get the most attention, from Prince George knowing he’s different from his siblings to Prince Louis’ love of cuddling.

This week however, it was all about Prince George, with the miniature royal sharing a particularly sweet moment with Sir David Attenborough in the Kensington Palace gardens, even gifted a fossilised tooth from Malta by the legend.

It is George’s return to school however that has made the most news.

The Cambridge children returned to Thomas’s Battersea school this month, something that the royal children are sure to be very excited about. Just as excited are the royal parents, with Prince William recent joking, ‘Every parent is breathing a sigh of relief that school has started again. Five months – it’s been wonderful, but it’s been a long five months.’

During a recent phone conversation with one of the winners of Kate’s Hold Still photography project, Ceri Edwards, the Duchess reportedly talked about school subjects among other things, revealing that George’s main interest right now is volcanoes.

‘The Duchess was so down-to-earth and was so wonderful with Poppy, Ceri reportedly told Hello! magazine. ‘We talked about Poppy and Prince George being in the same school year and their current school topics.’

Ceri’s daughter Poppy is reportedly enjoying ‘Brazil and Beyond’, while George is fascinated by ‘The Active World – Volcanoes.’

‘The Duchess thanked us for our photograph and said how it resonated with her and the other judges and showed not only the special bond between father and daughter, but real emotion of the time.’

The Duchess of Cambridge’s Hold Still photography project will be displayed in the National Portrait Gallery.