Piers Morgan predictably chose International Women’s Day to come after Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are the two most talked about people in the world right now, after they announced in January that they would be stepping down from their royal roles, losing their HRH status, becoming financially independent and relocating to Canada.

This week, Harry and Meghan have returned to the UK to take part in their final royal engagements before officially leaving the fold, and from that viral umbrella photo to the Queen extending a sweet olive branch to them, the Sussex family has been making non-stop viral news.

While the couple has been getting a lot of support since their return, they have also received a lot of criticism, namely from controversial TV host Piers Morgan, one of Meghan’s most vocal critics.

Piers’ most recent outburst was prompted by an Instagram post from the Sussex Royal account, showing Meghan greeting crowds on International Women’s Day, something that made Piers question her ‘humility’.

‘To mark International Women’s Day, The Duchess of Sussex visited Dagenham to meet with Geraldine Dear, one of the strikers, and spend time with students at the Robert Clack Upper School to meet the town’s next generation of female role models, and talk to young women and men about the women who inspire them,’ read a caption on the Sussex Royal account, alongside a series of photographs.

The post later continued: ‘A lifetime advocate and campaigner for gender equity, The Duchess joined a special assembly to celebrate this remarkable local story, as well as recognise the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of all women around the world.’

This is something that Piers shared to his personal channels later, mocking the former actress – and predictably, all this woman-shaming by the TV host took place on International Women’s Day.

‘Meghan just posted this photo of herself on her Instagram. Her humility is… humbling’, he captioned his sharing of their message.

He continued: ‘Meghan is one of the most ruthless social climbers I have ever met in my entire life. Anyone who thinks she wants to get out of the fame element is living in cloud cuckoo land. What she wants to do is be a global super star, riding off the fame she has acquired by marrying a member of the royal family.’

One royal fan wasn’t impressed, publicly responding to Piers: ‘We’ve seen you boast about twitter follower count loads of times. Whats the difference?’

His response? ‘Nothing… Meghan & I are equally humble.’

You would think that he could have taken a break from tearing down the Duchess on International Women’s Day.