Piers Morgan is being called out for sharing a personal message Meghan Markle sent him

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle broke the news this month that they would be stepping down as ’senior members’ of the royal family.

‘After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution,’ read their statement.

‘We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment.’

The statement continued: ‘We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages.’

The announcement has prompted a divisive reaction. And while many high profile names have been jumping to the Duke and Duchess’ defence, there are some that are using this news to mock them.

Controversial TV host Piers Morgan has been particularly vocal, alleging that the Duchess got in touch with him in 2015, and sent him a complimentary message.

Posting a screenshot of a message from Meghan reportedly reading, ‘Well hello there – thanks for the follow. Big fan of yours!’, Piers Morgan captioned the post: ’In happier times… when Meghan first slid into my DMs… think it’s fair to say she’s probably not such a “big fan” of mine now.’

The internet unsurprisingly wasn’t impressed, with Twitter fans telling Piers, ‘I’d say she’s probably got other things to think about at the moment’. Another posted: ‘Please get over this obsession with Meghan being your friend.’

Well, that’s that.

