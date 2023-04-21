"I'm sorry but Sarah Ferguson's regressive comments on divorce don't sit well with me"

Preparations for the coronation of King Charles III are well underway, with the state event set for Saturday 6 May.

A grand total of 2,000 guests have been invited to witness the crowning of King Charles and Queen Camilla. And while the full guest list is not yet known, one royal name is confirmed to have missed out on an invitation, Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York - better known as Fergie.

During an appearance this week on Good Morning Britain, the 63-year-old broke her silence on the "snub", reporting that her divorce to Prince Andrew was at the heart of the decision, and that it would be inappropriate for her to attend a state occasion.

"Being divorced, I don't think you can have it both ways," she justified. "You mustn't sit on the fence - you're either in or out. But don't muck around."

Disclaimer - I'm a fan of Sarah Ferguson. I think she's cool, smart and fearless, but these regressive comments don't sit well with me.

'I think that Charles and Camilla are doing an exceptional job at unifying the family.'Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York says she will not be at the coronation because she is divorced to Prince Andrew and 'you can't have it both ways'. pic.twitter.com/Ruk04MRXYmApril 20, 2023 See more

I should start with the issue of her absence from the coronation guestlist - something that I find both disappointing and unnecessary.

Fergie was married to Prince Andrew for ten years. The former couple share Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, ranked 9th and 11th in line to the throne, respectively. And she and Prince Andrew still live together. She grew up with King Charles, is close friends with the extended Mountbatten-Windsors, and recently adopted The Queen's corgis after her passing.

That in my book counts as family. I know some will disagree, but surely few can deny that out of 2,000 seats, someone could have saved a chair at Westminster Abbey for Fergie.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

My main issue however is with the medieval justification behind her absence - that being divorced means being unable to show up on an official level.

In Fergie's words, "you're either in or you're out". This I find extremely problematic.

It is this kind of backwards logic that has historically trapped women in their marriages out of fear of being cast out, that still perpetuates misogyny today and that sets a harmful example for the rest of us.

Divorce is a deeply personal issue. It is not black and white, it's different for everyone and it's up to each family to decide where their boundaries lie. But surely it can be possible to have it both ways.

I have no ill feelings towards Fergie - honestly, I'm a fan. But I do think that with her platform and Duchess title comes power. And if you are a person of influence, making such sweeping comments about divorce as a whole is harmful - especially with the UK divorce rate being what it is (42% according to new figures (opens in new tab)).

Perhaps she is trying to save face, with news of the "coronation snub" circulating the internet, and fault undoubtedly lies at the royal family's door for not inviting her in the first place - an especially surprising move given how much they are trying to modernise.

Why can't a divorced woman attend a state event for her family in 2023? Especially one who has two daughters in the line of succession. Not to mention, who has shown a hell of a lot of loyalty to the fold these past few years.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Mountbatten-Windsors are first and foremost a family, but they are also figureheads. And as such, they are an example that people across the country (and world) want to follow. Their words and actions have lasting consequences, and in this situation, I feel they have fallen short.

In my opinion, Sarah Ferguson should have been invited to King Charles' coronation - and if the grounds really are divorce, then the royal family needs to modernise.

But for Fergie, already a trailblazer of modernity - these regressive comments should never have been made - especially on national TV.

If this new era of monarchy is to be one of modernity and relatability, this kind of backwards narrative needs to be a thing of the past.

We want to know your opinion on it. Let us know @MarieClaireUK.