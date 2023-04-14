This member of the royal family has not been invited to Charles' coronation
'The whole day is about the new King and the success of his reign.'
King Charles' coronation is fast approaching, and details of the historic event have been shared with the public. Prince George has a very important role as Page of Honour (opens in new tab), and Prince Harry has confirmed that he will attend (opens in new tab).
While it has been reported that the Duke of Sussex will only be present for the coronation, the working members of the royal family are expected to appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony (opens in new tab) together other the long weekend.
However, there is one person who has not been issued an invitation.
Prince Andrew's ex-wife, the Duchess of York - who is also the mother of Charles' nieces Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie - was not invited to the coronation.
Sarah Ferguson spoke about her plans for the day while promoting her new book, saying: "I personally will be having a little tea room and coronation chicken sandwich and putting out the bunting, that's what I'm going to be doing. Because that would make me very happy."
The Independent (opens in new tab) reported that Charles and Camilla did not extend an invite, with a friend telling the publication: "She has been hugely supportive of Charles and Camilla and does not want this to become about her.
"The whole day is about the new King and the success of his reign but she has always championed the royal family and the Queen undoubtedly would have wanted her to be there."
However, royal expert Ingrid Stewart added that the move was not a 'snub' as some have claimed, instead calling it 'not a matter of personal preference but protocol.'
She said: "Fergie has not been invited to any official royal events since her divorce. As the ex-wife she would not expect to be invited."
According to Hello! (opens in new tab) magazine, Sarah Ferguson explained that she likes to watch the royal events at home, saying: "The commentators are always good and then everyone, all the family come back, because remember I am divorced from [Prince Andrew] so I don't expect… you can't have it both ways."
King Charles' coronation is set to take place at Westminster Abbey on Saturday 6th May.
