Night trains will run to help mourners get to London to pay respects to the Queen

If you're travelling to the capital, make sure you leave as early as possible

Since Buckingham Palace announced the death of the UK’s beloved Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday 8th September, the country has been in mourning.

As world leaders and religious figures pay their tributes to the Queen, hundreds of thousands — if not millions — are expected to travel to London this week to pay their respects.

To help the crowds travel safely, transport bosses have confirmed that extra train services will be running. On some routes, this will involve a limited service running through the night.

From Wednesday 14th September, the Queen will lie in state at Westminster Hall until the morning of her funeral on Monday 19th September. During this time, members of the public will be able to visit her coffin to pay their respects and commemorate her extraordinary lifetime of duty.

This means train journeys to London are likely to be especially busy from tomorrow.

The Rail Delivery Group, an industry body representing rain companies, has said it is doing “all it can” to make travel as smooth as possible for mourners.

It has advised travellers to check journey planners before starting their trip, as all services to and stations in London will be “extremely busy”.

Meanwhile, the chair of Network Rail Sir Peter Hendy told BBC News: “The transport industry is working hard to help people pay their respects in London and across the United Kingdom. Please make sure you check before you travel as we expect the road and transport networks to be busy.”

On the day of the funeral, trains will be operating under a normal timetable rather than the usual reduced bank holiday service.

The London Underground is expected to be very busy, and TfL has also advised checking your route before travelling.

“There may be short notice changes and diversions as a result of the large number of people travelling and necessary road closures,” Andy Byford, TfL’s transport commissioner, told BBC News.

Travellers have been told to avoid Green Park tube station in particular, and use other stations like Victoria, Piccadilly Circus and St James’ Park instead.

So, if you’re planning to make the journey yourself this week or next, make sure you allow plenty of time and leave as early as possible. For the most up to date travel information, check your preferred travel apps and websites regularly.