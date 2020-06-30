Meghan Markle’s favourite thai coconut curry recipe is going viral in lockdown

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Here’s how to make it…

Coronavirus has changed life as we know it, with the pandemic enforced lockdown confining the public to their homes, and the boredom turning people across the country into chefs, bakers and crafters.

One of the biggest inspirations in terms of culinary experiments over lockdown is Meghan Markle, with multiple recipes from the former Suits actress going viral.

Meghan’s banana bread recipe has sparked a trend and her twist on a Pimm’s cup had a resurgence over the recent heatwave. It is her favourite thai coconut curry recipe that made the most news however, as the recipe from her now defunct blog, The Tig, resurfaced.

‘The warmth of a bite of coconut Thai curry, layered with a comforting richness and spike of ginger, does it for me every single time,’ Meghan wrote of the dish on her blog at the time, according to The Express.

‘This recipe by UK foodie darling, Ella Woodward, hits the spot whether you are vegan or not.’

But how do you make it?

According to Meghan, all you will need is brown basmati rice, coconut milk, chopped tomatoes, ginger, chilli flakes, butternut squash, aubergines, chickpeas, brown miso paste and coriander.

And the method looks pretty simple too.

Here is Ella Woodward’s method, as cited in The Express:



Preheat the oven to 400°F (convection 350°F)

Put the coconut milk (1 cup), canned tomatoes (1 tin), grated ginger (1 tbsp), and chili flakes (1 cup) into a large saucepan with a sprinkling of salt and pepper and allow it to heat until boiling

As it heats up, peel the squash (1 cup) and cut both the squash and the eggplant (2 aubergines) into bite-size pieces

Add these to the coconut and tomato in the pan

Allow the mixture to cook for about 30 minutes in the oven, at which point add the cilantro and chickpeas (3 tbsp) to the pan with the miso and place the pan back in the oven for 30 minutes

This will be ready when the squash is soft.

Serve the coconut curry with the brown rice (1 cup). Store any leftovers in an airtight container in the fridge or freezer

If you don’t like chickpeas, you can leave these out

You can also substitute any of the vegetables for other ones you have in the house; cauliflower, zucchini, and sweet potatoes are all delicious.

Be right back – off to try this now.