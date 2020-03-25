Here’s how Meghan Markle and her patronage are supporting women during the coronavirus outbreak

This is so important.

Coronavirus has changed life as we know it. And with the current global diagnosed case rate at 436,377, extreme measures are being taken.

The UK government has issued precautionary guidelines to follow in order to control the outbreak, with even members of the royal family following suit.

The Queen has moved to Windsor Castle, royal events have been cancelled and Prince Charles, who has been diagnosed with coronavirus, has relocated to Balmoral to self-isolate.

But what about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are ‘observing the quarantine’ in Canada, but it was the Duchess who made news today as it emerged that Meghan and her patronage, Smart Works, are supporting women in a very important way during the outbreak.

The charity which helps women into the work force, providing high quality business outfits and interview training, does most of their work face to face. Therefore, they are one of the organisations that have had to adapt amid the coronavirus outbreak.

‘Supporting and helping clients is the driving force behind everything we do at Smart Works. If a woman leaves us feeling confident and knowing her value then we’ve done our job,’ the organisation posted to Instagram recently with an update. ‘Even in these uncertain times our priority remains the same – help women feel empowered and able to succeed at a crucial moment in their lives.

‘While currently we’re not able to carry on with our face to face dressing and coaching service our community of staff and volunteers have pulled together and found a way to carry on spreading that Smart Works magic.’

The statement continued: ‘Today we began sending out interview care packages to some of our clients. Each pack contains a few special items including something to wear for the interview, our coaching pack and a personal note to help build that all important self belief ahead of the interview.

‘However it is delivered, the Smart Works service will continue to empower women and help them as they look to enter the workplace.’

Opening up about how the changes are going down, a spokesperson for Smart Works told HELLO!, ‘It’s working really well, people seem to be really responding to it. The concern is it may not have the same impact as it does face-to-face, but actually our volunteers have been excellent at adapting and getting used to the new way of life and they’ve been really open to helping us.’

Keep up the good work!