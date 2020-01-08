Meghan Markle made a secret special visit before returning to work this week

This is lovely.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just returned from a much-needed holiday, taking six weeks away from royal duties and spending Christmas and Thanksgiving in Canada.

It’s hardly surprising after the year that they have had, with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex passing many-a relationship milestone in 2019, from a big move to Windsor to welcoming their first child, baby Archie.

The royal couple returned to royal work on Tuesday, attending an event at London’s Canada House. There, they thanked the High Commissioner and staff for the warm hospitality they had received while in Canada.

On further inspection however, it seems that this Canada House trip wasn’t actually Meghan’s first in the calendar, with the Duchess making a secret visit to the London’s Hubb Community Kitchen first.

The group appears to be close to the Duchess’ heart, with Meghan collaborating with the group to make the cookbook, Together, raising money for those affected by the Grenfell Tower fire.

It is not thought that this week’s trip was official however, with reports that Meghan just wanted to stop by and check in with everyone.

Given her fondness for the community however, we wouldn’t be surprised if more work with them was coming.

Welcome back Meghan and Harry!