Harry and Meghan have returned to work after their extended break

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced they would be taking an extended break from royal duties back in November. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex decided that they wanted to spend some quality time with their son, baby Archie Harrison, and they reportedly split their time between the UK and the US during their time off.

They are said to have spent Thanksgiving in the States with Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, before the family jet off to Canada to celebrate Christmas. According to reports, they also spent New Years Eve there at a $13 million waterfront mansion, and they even shared an adorable photo of Archie from their trip.

But, just like the rest of us, now that January has rolled around it’s time for them to get back to work.

Harry and Meghan will be making their first appearance of 2020 today, according to royal correspondent Rebecca English. She tweeted that the couple will attend Canada House in London to thank the country for their hospitality over the festive period.

Yesterday, English wrote: ‘First engagement of the year for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex!

‘Harry and Meghan will visit Canada House tomorrow to meet the High Commissioner to the U,K as well as staff, to thank them for the ‘warm’ Canadian hospitality and support they received during their recent stay.’

She continued: ‘Following their meeting with the High Commissioner, Their Royal Highnesses will visit the Canada Gallery and view a special exhibition by Indigenous Canadian artist, Skawennati.

‘The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will also meet different members of the High Commission team who work in a range of sectors supporting the partnership between Canada and the UK.’

So you’re not the only one heading back to the office – even the royals are waving goodbye to the holidays and trekking into work this week.